Alternative way to look at it

The recent statement made by the lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that common masses and poor people would not be touched during the ongoing drive launched by the administration to retrieve the state land from encroachers, followed by the Honorable Supreme court direction that no houses shall be dismantled has brought some relief to the depressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Although in the verbal statements the administration has been claiming that this drive is not against the poor and lower middle class people, who have encroached small portions of land, and on it raised their shelter, but it is for those encroachers who have allegedly occupied huge parcels of the state land in posh areas of the UT’s major cities and towns.

In fact, on the ground it is yet to be seen, would this drive be against the big land grabbers, as the impression is ent out, or would it be as usual used by the local administration to deprive the poor and lower middle class people of their shelters.