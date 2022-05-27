Alumni contribution in institution development

Due to a variety of factors alumni have a definite role in the growth and development of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Thus, it is very crucial for an academic organisation to develop and strengthen a continuous rapport with alumni.

Alumni are expected to perform many roles effectively such as promoting institutional brand; providing mentoring to on-going students; facilitating internships, career opportunities, job placement for outgoing students and so on.

National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) deserves kudos for familiarising the idea of alumni association in Higher Education Institutions. Prior to this former pass outs used to meet in these institutions under the banner “old Boys”.

There was an exception for “old girls”. With the passage of time college alumni learnt about their role towards institution development.