Amazing Machinery of Universe

The amazing machine of universe works with breath-taking regularity and in it are signs for people who understand, as stands noted in flowing words of captivating rhythm:
’In the creation of heavens and earth; in the alteration of night and day; in the ships that sail the oceans for the benefit of mankind; in the waters that God sends down from the sky, and revives the earth with it after it had died, and scatters in it all kinds of creatures; in the changing of the winds, and the clouds disposed between the sky and the earth; are signs for people who understand’ (2:164)
If we want to see how divine laws operate, we may reflect upon the amazing machinery of the universe and how it has been created; how day and night alternate, how the huge ships laden with cargo cross the vastness of oceans, how the clean water descends from the clouds and provides a new life to the parched earth.
We may also reflect upon the manner in which species and varieties of animate beings are scattered throughout the earth; how winds change their direction in different seasons; and how clouds are marshalled to perform their assigned duty in the atmosphere.
As we reflect upon this natural phenomenon, it ought to lead us to one conclusion, namely that the creation has been planned and controlled by an Omnipresent and Omnipotent Being—Allah (SwT).
This conclusion however is reached only by those who apply their mind deeply, that leaves people who in spite of signs that manifest night and day and in different seasons ascribe Allah (SwT)’s Omnipresence and Omnipotence to others and obey their commands in a manner as Allah (SwT)’s commands ought to be obeyed. They are wrongdoers and shall realize when they face the torment, as enshrined:
‘’Yet among the people are those who take other than God as equals as equals to Him. They love them as the love of God. But those who believe have greater love for God. If only the wrongdoers would realize, when they see the torment; that all power is God and God is severe in punishment’’ (2:165)