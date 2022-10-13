Amazing Machinery of Universe

If we want to see how divine laws operate, we may reflect upon the amazing machinery of the universe and how it has been created; how day and night alternate, how the huge ships laden with cargo cross the vastness of oceans, how the clean water descends from the clouds and provides a new life to the parched earth.

We may also reflect upon the manner in which species and varieties of animate beings are scattered throughout the earth; how winds change their direction in different seasons; and how clouds are marshalled to perform their assigned duty in the atmosphere.

As we reflect upon this natural phenomenon, it ought to lead us to one conclusion, namely that the creation has been planned and controlled by an Omnipresent and Omnipotent Being—Allah (SwT).