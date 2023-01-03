Amusing facts about braille

BY ALIYA SHAKEEL

The contrivance of Braille dates back to about 200 years and has subsisted to apply to blind people. The contrivance is in this day and age even more get-at-able in today’s world with umpteen assistive technologies to make ingress to information on various tenets undemanding for the blind.

Braille paved the way for admittance to information for people who are blind. People who are blind have more recourse than ever before in terms of access to information through tech and new innovations that integrate Braille.

This seems to be a breakthrough, but we are being heedful in the modernisation process to fend off people from forsaking the intrinsic conceptualisation of learning to read without technological stratagem.

Technology has unequivocally contributed to the burgeoning of Braille. E-braille is now up for grabs. You can access books in unalike electronic formats in Braille and arousal continues.

This unveils that Braille is not going to be tossed as bygone, but it gets a touch of technological amelioration. You may now avail a computer to engender Braille rather than manually transcribe it.