An Academic Flexibility

The NEP-2020 has envisaged learner-centered education. It is a decisive step towards transforming education sector in India. Our society has come to realize that it is the proper time to respond to the needs, aspirations, and dreams of our students; who remain the main stakeholders in education.

Keeping student centrality in view, New Education Policy has offered the suitability of various modes of learning covering from face to face mode, to distance mode, to the virtual one. The multi-disciplinary to interdisciplinary to trans-disciplinary programs and multi-modal approaches have also been recommended.

Besides these, multiple entry and exit points have been carved out in the form of various higher education levels (see NHEQF draft doc.). For the first time, much attention has been put on humanities, and above all, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) has been introduced in higher education to factor flexibility in mode, place, time and speed.