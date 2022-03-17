An action plan is needed

Water is a gift from nature, vital for life. Despite the fact that we have rich resources of water scattered on mother earth, we are heading towards an acute water crisis due to depleting water tables; and this because of climate changes.
The ecosystem is destabilising due to unorganised use of resources across the globe. As per UN 2 million people lack safe water in the present scenario.
Water bodies are persistently polluted. Due to increase in temperature the glaciers are depleting fast which is also an eco concern for all. Pollution has made water of certain bodies unfit and many water bodies are endangered.
On 22 March every year the world celebrates world water day to call attention of stakeholders for their safety, judicious use, and disseminate awareness regarding the critical status and threats.
Current year World Water Day is about ground water making the invisible as visible with the prime stress on vote issues which demand attention of governments and general public at holistic level.
The core of attention is to achieve water and sanitation for all, so an action plan has to be executed to tackle the global water crisis. Now the mainstay of this day is to realise sustainable Development Goals especially SDG no 6 which is clean water and sanitation, it is envisioned that this message should percolate to grassroots level.
We know we have 17 sustainable Development Goals and clean water is one included in the priority list.
Water is a hidden treasure that makes life possible on earth. Though ground water is invisible, its impact is indisputable for everyone and everywhere.
Almost all the liquid fresh water in the world is groundwater, in turn used for drinking water, sanitation systems, and farming industry and vital ingredient of harmonious ecosystem; and it directly affects the climate change.
Overuse and water pollution need to be managed. To save this precious resources a strategic rethinking is needed. The world water day way is an annual event to spell out the water conservation programme by the United Nations.
On this day general public is sensitised to mobilise resources for sustainable development of fresh water resources. Let’s pledge to protect the ground water and other water resources for a better tomorrow.
The water quality of river Jhelum is rapidly deteriorating, as most of the sewerage is poured in it; even at most places it has been turned into a dumping site.
Need of the hour is to formulate mega action plan to save the Jhelum and other water resources like lakes, drying up streams and springs. Some water bodies across the valley need revival.
The state water regulatory authority and pollution control board should work in tandem. Rain water harvesting should get a flip to mitigate water scarcity. Also the recycling water plants need to be popularised. That will add to water conservation efforts.
