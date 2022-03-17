An action plan is needed

Water is a gift from nature, vital for life. Despite the fact that we have rich resources of water scattered on mother earth, we are heading towards an acute water crisis due to depleting water tables; and this because of climate changes.

The ecosystem is destabilising due to unorganised use of resources across the globe. As per UN 2 million people lack safe water in the present scenario.

Water bodies are persistently polluted. Due to increase in temperature the glaciers are depleting fast which is also an eco concern for all. Pollution has made water of certain bodies unfit and many water bodies are endangered.