An appeal to Adam’s son

I am not a literary. I don’t know feminism or its ante. I am also not an activist. I don’t know any theories about womanhood. But I know one thing to a great satisfaction, that men and women are not equal.

Let us undo the way we have defined this problem to arrive at a viable, achievable solution. A problem has certain reasons to be in existence, and certain outcomes. Let us explore it both ways.

Equality necessarily demands identicality and men and women are so different from each other that we can experience two different realities with them.