An Audio Concern

Human beings don’t like noise, nor does mankind in general approve of any kind of pollution. Among the outer organs of human body ears are the most vital; those deal with hearing of near or distant voices. With eyes shut you can still recognise a person through speech.

Hearing mechanism does not sleep. It works as a sentinel to inform you while asleep. Hearing is said to be half seeing. Heard words are acted upon.

A blind is guided to move safe provided his sense of hearing is intact and communicated at a reasonably audible distance in clear words & direction.

In The Quran Allah has at various places sequenced the mention of three organs in the order of hearing, seeing and the heart, so that people may ponder and be grateful to Him.