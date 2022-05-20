An ecosystem crisis

Ecological imbalances affect the population of several animals in the natural ecosystems is really an established fact, as the population of most of the animals has considerably declined. The article by Balan P 2021 published in Current Science has highlighted the impending danger in the decline of population of animals due to climatic changes.

The decline in population of bees, pea fouls and jackals has been very well highlighted. This is not the case with the above mentioned species only but all other species which have a dominant role in ecosystem are declining at an alarming rate. The author has also observed a drastic decline in the number of Apisdorsatacolonies in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.

This has largely been due to destruction of their nesting sites, expansion of agricultural activities, extensive use of chemicals , destruction of habitat and unprecedented variations in weather conditions.

Furthermore, ruthless destruction of colonies for honey extraction has resulted in killing of number of colonies along with their brood, even the pest control services remove the nests of Apisdorsata from urban dwellings in a very ruthless way.

This has not only affected the pollination of several cultivated and wild plants but also threatened the stability of ecosystems. Restoration of ecological balance by more plantations, restricting indiscriminate use of pesticides and avoiding destruction of habitat could help the bees to build up in nature.