An insider's view

What has changed ever since I graduated from this school? Quite A lot. Over fifteen hundred wards are admitted to the Institute. But, surprisingly, only fifty percent of them turn up. Why? Because they are busy in private coaching centers within and outside the vale. Why has the school management failed to address this issue? Why is no action taken against them? On the other hand, I noticed a disappointing pattern.

Students who are late by a few minutes are not allowed to enter the premises. Being strict is fine but applying different yardsticks is not. The ‘late-comers’ after being denied entry loiter around in the market. Any evil activity can attract them.

They can indulge in any anti-social action for the rest of the day. Who is to be blamed here? Gates of public authority are supposed to be open for them. The school is not supposed to shut the doors to its key stakeholders. It will have serious consequences on their career and behavioral pattern. “The peon rebukes and shoves us away. We are going to school and authorities are treating us as prisoners.” It is very unfortunate and Chief Education Officer, Varmul, must take serious note of it.

None of these students are habitual late-lateef’s as I was told. They have their sad tales to tell. The principal must sit down with them and listen to their side of the story and not deprive them of their fundamental Right to Education in a government-run Institution.

High school is for discovering yourself. Teens are expected to make silly mistakes. Students should be schooled at school; policing is expected from policemen, not teachers. It is an intense crippling shame.

Teenage is a period of stress, strain, strife, and storm if the theory of modern psychoanalysis is believed. A lot of physical and hormonal changes take place at this critical stage of life. We commit errors because we are humans.

And seeking therapy is normal. Mind you that the school has a separate cell to deal with the host of issues learners face. Asma Jan, the counselor, motivates such students and trains them on how to face the tough life ahead. “The results are satisfactory.” Asma briefed me. And for students, it is a cell phone-free campus.