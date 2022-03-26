An insight into ‘teaser loans’

What is ‘switching’?

This is the mechanism where customers transfer their bank accounts from bank to bank to earn more interest on their deposits or get rebate in interest on loans. Normally, ‘switching’ takes place in the loan segment. Any loan, be it a car loan, an education loan, a home loan or a personal loan, can be transferred from one bank to another.

Borrowers using switching routes are not bad, but there are certain riders which need to be evaluated before taking a flight on the route. For example, a borrower can take a commanding position and ask his/her existing bank for repricing options, before actually switching his loan to another bank.

The decision to switch has to be based on more factors than just interest rate. It’s not free. As a borrower intending to avail switching service, you should first ask your current bank whether you will incur a fee for terminating your existing loan or you can convert the loan to one which is more attractively priced. Check if any fees will be imposed on such conversion. Before switching to the new bank whose refinancing package you are considering, check how you will be better off with the refinanced package.

One should note that the installment amounts and interest payments will change once there are changes to the loan package. Also, compare the present repayment schedule for your current loan package with that of the new loan package you are considering and check the total amount of interest payable and other charges.

After calculating the net impact, if you find the cost of switching higher than your savings after the transfer, then the switch does not make sense. It also needs to be taken into account that transfer costs are to be paid immediately, whereas your savings after the transfer will come to you over the years.

Technically speaking, loans with low outstanding amounts and a few years of repayment remaining are not ideal for switching. The costs involved would be higher than the expected benefits.