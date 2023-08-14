An open day refers to a day when an institute, university or a college invites the prospective students along with their parents to visit the campus and explore its facilities, teaching, atmosphere and other infrastructural foundations. The concept of open days is a practised and old one.

Schools, colleges and other institutions have been hosting open days for years and decades. Parents and students often look forward to the open day. It’s a day of zest awaited by the parents and their children who happen to be the potential students of such institutions, equally.

As every set of parents want to support the best education for their children, the children also look for the best available options. The open days serve as the peeking windows into the institutions that are under consideration for the prospective students and their parents.

In Kashmir, the concept has not been widely practiced till date. However, the Islamic University of Science and Technology has been conducting the open day annually for a long time by now. It is an event that is always overseen by the Honourable Vice Chancellor himself.

All the faculty and the currently enrolled students along with the supporting staff alike participate in the event. The university in fact notifies the transport schedule and all the people who register for the event or allowed to board the university buses for the special occasion.

Each year, this day brings in a lot of people under the aegis of the Islamic University of Science and Technology for academic integration and growth purposes.