An open letter to LG J&K

BY ZAFFER IQBAL

Your excellency, I am writing to you from one of the proudest places of the country, from where India carried out the famous surgical strike and the place which has given birth to many martyrs - It is Uri.

Our town is one of the far-off hamlets of Kashmir and lacks many basic facilities and services. Today, I want to raise certain issues related to the health infrastructure of my border town.

Despite the introduction of Smridhi Seema Yojana, a component of the Border Area Development Plan (BADP), our health infrastructure is still in shambles.