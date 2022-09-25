An open letter to VC, Central University of Kashmir.

A research scholar needs to be in the field, to interact with his/her subjects, to explore and develop new ideas. This can happen only when he/she is given some freedom. However, biometric attendance is denying us this freedom. We are already facing many problems in the university. There isn’t a space for us in the university where we can sit and do our work.

Despite repeated assurance, we haven’t been provided a space. We are made to sit in the browsing center which is open to everyone and in the small library which can’t accommodate all the students at one time. The internet connection in the university is very poor.

There isn’t even a resourceful library in the university. It is because of this poor library, many of us were accessing better resourced libraries of other institutes.

However, with biometric attendance compulsion, we are forced to stay back in the university even when we have nothing productive to do.

There isn’t even a hostel facility in the university. We are told to rent private rooms which are not only expensive but lack basic facilities like regular electricity and water supply. It is because of this that most of us prefer to go to our homes.