An open letter to VC, CUK

BY Aamir Hussain

Respected sir,

I, on behalf of research scholars of Central University of Kashmir, am writing this letter to express our gratitude towards you for taking time to listen to our queries and concerns in the meeting we had with you few weeks ago.

We appreciate your patience and understanding in addressing our issues, and we thank you for committing to resolving them. We must reiterate, however, that one of our primary concerns remains unaddressed so far.

We continue to wait for the removal of biometric attendance which we strongly oppose. We do not support any form of digital attendance that is coercive and limits the freedom of research scholars. Such system is not in the best interest of research scholars. We are not opposed to UGC rules and regulations regarding the attendance.

However, we believe that attendance of research scholar is a matter between a scholar and his/her supervisor. In the meeting with you, the impression was given to you that research scholars don’t come to university.

The previous administration misled you in the meeting. As stated by our previous vice chancellor who also happens to be the director (Research and Development), that we received reports that supervisors and their respective departments are sending fake attendance. Therefore, to make it transparent, university came up with the idea of biometric attendance. This is baseless and an attempt to justify the absurd idea of biometric attendance.