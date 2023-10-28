An Ounce of Prevention, a Lifetime of Wisdom

After reading the stroke prevention tips on the front page of Greater Kashmir, we were contacted by an elderly gentleman named Sultan (name changed). Though he was unable to write, he expressed a strong desire to share his story with us, a story that he believed needed to be heard by everyone.

Sultan, now in his twilight years, had lived his life as a chronic smoker. For over half a century, he clung to the rationalisation that if so many others were smoking and cigarettes were freely available, it couldn’t be all that harmful. It was a belief he maintained until the day after his retirement when, during a seemingly ordinary lunch, his world turned upside down.

The slurred speech, sudden left-sided weakness, and an unsteady balance were undeniable signs that something was seriously wrong. Thankfully, Sultan’s vigilant wife, the unsung hero of this tale, recognized the urgency of the situation.

The subsequent diagnosis was both a revelation and a stark wake-up call for Sultan. He had suffered an ischemic stroke, caused in part by his smoking habit and high blood pressure. The very habit he had clung to for years now emerged as a major contributor to his deteriorating health. After the hospital stay and the initial medical care, Sultan was faced with a new and challenging reality. He was bedridden and in need of constant care. It was a harsh realisation for him that he had become a burden on his family. Instead of receiving the support he had hoped for from his adult sons, they pointed fingers at his smoking habit and the stroke it had caused. This left his devoted wife as the primary caregiver, a role she assumed with remarkable strength.