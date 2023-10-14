An overview of child care institutions under Juvenile Justice Act 2015

According to Juvenile Justice Act 2015, all Child Care Institutions (CCIs) need to enlist according to law and at the time of enrollment the state governments should try to record the capacity and motivation behind every establishment. From 2018 to 2020, a special audit report by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) project that out of 7,163 Child Care Institutions in country, only 28 percent are still registered with the state governments and those who succeed in getting approval and getting registered for acting as Child Care Institutions, 38% of them don’t have adequate measures to prevent any type of physical and Psychological mistreatment of children. Children Care Institutions in India have been found in an administrative blind spot after cases of sexual abuse and exploitations of inmates have been reported in various Child Care Institutions (CCIs) across the country. By quoting here an example of a rape case in Bihar Sewa Sanklap Evam Vikas Samiti Child Care Institution where 34 out of 42 female children in the age group of 7-17 were sexually assaulted persistently for long time. Another example of Asylum home in which 11 ladies were assaulted and after getting pregnant they were asked for termination of pregnancy and one among them was killed and under-grounded after raising objection against the same. In Lok Sabha Hon’ble Ministry for Women and Child Development Ms. Simriti Irani said that as per latest report submitted by National Commission Protection for Child Rights (NCPCR) that 49 child sexual harassment complaints were received in 4 years (2016-21) among which Uttar Pradesh is foremost. As per day to day reports in media like newspapers, social media etc. regarding sexual abuse of children in Child Care Homes have tarnished the image of the Child Care Institutions.

Post reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir, a ray of new hope has emerged with the implementation of Central Laws in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir there are some child care institutions which are doing good job for the wellbeing of the children. But there are institutions especially private run homes and homes run by religious leaders which are raising funds and donation from the people for the welfare of the children care without being registered under the government and are not using that money for children care or wellbeing. These Institutions should be registered under the ambit of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 so that there should a proper vigilance over them because in these Un- registered institutions there are our children who are tomorrow’s future.