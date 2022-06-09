An unconstitutional reservation

BY DR. SAIF UL YAMIN and DR. AZHAR MUSHTAQ

The diversity of our country is the ground for the plethora of privileges available to the citizens guaranteed by the supreme constitution of India. India after independence opted for supremacy of constitution bypassing parliamentary sovereignty that was prevalent in the British legacy.

The feature of supremacy of the constitution was adopted to ensure the scope for the “judicial review” that later in the famous “Keshavnanda Bharti VS state of Kerala was declared a basic feature of the constitution.

Besides that India opted for a single constitution for the entire country with the exception of erstwhile state of J&K and was provided with a separate constitution proscribed under the “Instrument of accession” and J&K was conferred with the special status by the constitution of India.