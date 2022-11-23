An unforgettable Trip to Tarsar and Marsar

The fluffy clouds were chasing us all over the steep trail. The weather was simply gorgeous. It was the life time experience to cherish such an adventure and ambience. It was overwhelming to have witnessed this spectacle till we were about to reach Hoksar, where it rained pitchforks.

The temperature fell all of a sudden. We had to reckon with strong winds and freezing cold. We took a shelter in Kotha where generous Bakerwal family offered us piping hot Nun Chai.

We put on rain gear and made determined efforts to reach Hoksar and a water body adjacent to it. After we were done with our observations and photo session, we quickly treaded the rocky stretch to reach other side of the Sanamus pass (Elevation Around 4000 Mts).

The rain soaked Zajimarg meadow and mountain peaks abutting it,were looking surreal.It was getting dark by the time, we reached Sundersar at around 6 p.m.We immediately pitched the tents in the midst of ear-splitting thunders which were scary but abated only after sometime.

We had a scrumptious dinner and within no time fell into a gentle slumber.The morning view of Sundersar was spectacular as the rising sun illuminated it in varied shades.After finishing our breakfast,we all mucked in to clean the place.It was done and dusted.

Towards the east of Sundersar,we plodded over the stones and scree.Within 10 minutes we were atop of the ridge .From there we literally glided towards Marsar.

The over hang view of mesmerizing Marsar was captivating .We descended carefully and cherished the peaceful calm there.We ran as fast as our feet could carry us on the vast lush green meadows and stoutly toiled up the steep winding ridge.

After more than one hour of vigorous hike we reached the another pass of 4000 Mts elevetion which furnishes spectacular overlooks of almond shaped Tarsar Lake.We were stunned to witness the changing colours of this lake which transmuted in a flash of seconds.

It was bewitching to see swathes of clouds coming from the snow capped peaks wafting over its turquoise blue-green pristine waters.In it’s backdrop, no other mountain could have complemented its splendor better than the mighty Mount Kolhai.

It was sheer bliss and peace to be soaking in such a grandeur on its shores. To all intents and purposes, there could not be the best place than Tarsar where 3 SFC team members Mir Afaq, Zahid Kota and Shabir Ahmad Dar completed and celebrated their feat of 50 Alpine lakes summit.

After strenuous trekking, it was the ideal place to be wrapped up in its wondrous beauty. Meanwhile the overcast sky couldn’t be trusted and with a heavy heart we had to leave the place. We descended the gentle downhill slopes.

We snaked all the way from exquisite Tarsar Valley to Sekwas and on the dot at 1pm we made it to Lidderwat. In the backdrop of sudden downpour and roaring Lidder river, we relished the moment of glory and feasted on our victory lunch.

We had a great time there and stayed till rains stopped. We followed the sinuous path through the pine forest. The moment we reached quaint Aru village at around 6 pm, we got caught in torrential rain.

Somehow we managed to board the vehicle and drove away in pitch-black. We reflected on how we pulled through this action-packed trip and expressed immense gratitude to Allah for making it very easy and exciting for us.