An unholy alliance

Insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, molluscicides, nematicides, plant growth regulators, and other substances are all included under the umbrella word “pesticide”. In India, pesticide production started in 1952 with the establishment of a plant for the production of BHC (Benzene hexachloride) near Calcutta.

Today India ranks 12th internationally and is the second-largest producer of pesticides in Asia after China. India uses pesticides differently from the rest of the globe as a whole. In India, insecticides account for 76% of all pesticide usage, compared to 44% internationally, while herbicide and fungicide use is proportionally less common.

Cotton crops account for nearly half of all pesticide applications in India, followed by paddy and wheat. Pesticides are not only used in farming, but also in or around your house. Do you apply insect repellent in the summer to fight against bites from bloodsuckers like mosquitoes? If your home has a wooden deck, it most likely includes the insecticide Chromated copper arsenate (CCA), which helps to keep the wood from rotting.

Bleach, several types of paint, and even a few swimming pool chemicals are among the additional products that frequently contain pesticides. Also, herbicides, or weed killers, may be used on a lawn to stop the development of weeds.

Therefore, it is impossible to deny that the usage of pesticides has transformed our lives for the better by providing us with immediate benefits such as higher yielding and better quality crops that generate more income.

Therefore it is possible to claim that utilising pesticides has a number of benefits, from safeguarding recreational grass to preventing disease vectors from fatally infecting humans.