An Unimaginable Contrast

Much has been written about the immense increase in economic inequality that has occurred of late and various startling figures have been provided by bodies like oxfam, which has just come out with a report titled, inequality kills.

This shows that the wealth of the 10 richest men has doubled since the pandemic began while the incomes of 99 per cent of the population of the world are lower today than before the pandemic.

A mere 0.027 per cent of the world’s population is estimated to have owned a combined wealth of $45 trillion in 2020 which is more than 15 times the current Gross Domestic Product of India.