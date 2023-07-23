Anchar lake in death throes

Once known for crystal clear waters, Anchar lake in Srinagar is on the verge of extinction. The lake has been a victim of decades of official apathy and greed of unscrupulous people.



Anchar lake receives major lease of its waters from Dal lake through Nallah Amir Khan via Gilsar and Khushalsar lakes. A network of channels from the cold water nallah Sindh enters the lake on its western shore forming a delta. The lake is also fed by springs within the basin and along the periphery. It finally merges with Jhelum at Sangam.



The catchment area of Anchar is approximately 66 sq.km comprising long stretches of elevated land on the northwest, which is used for raising different types of vegetation including agricultural fields.



However, unabated pollution, siltation coupled with extensive encroachments, has severely affected its flora and fauna. From 19.54 sq.km a century ago, the lake has been reduced to 6 sq.km, out of which 3.6 sq.km is marsh.