And the Dragon enters Middle East

The proposed mutual trade would ensure that China will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from GCC countries, expand imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen cooperation in upstream oil and gas development, engineering services, storage transportation and refining.

The Chinese president has pleaded for readiness to strike a deal in other areas in next three to five years including finance and investment, innovation and new technologies as well as aerospace, language and cultures.

China will also carry out financial regulatory cooperation with GCC countries, facilitate GCC enterprises to enter China’s capital market, establish a joint investment association with GCC. KSA is reportedly involved in development of missile facility under Beijing’s guidance but under cover. Further covert cooperation of Beijing- Riyadh on robust defense technology transfer would be alarming to Tel -Aviv and also Tehran.

However, Tehran has lately also joined Chinese camp with a 400 billion Chinese investment for overall development. Beijing’s close proximity to both Tehran and Riyadh is highly expected to expedite a long lasting solution to Yemen crisis on which the two Muslim nations have shed blood in the recent past.

Witnessing China’s economic expansion all around the yesterday’s world economic hulk US has a big enough sect of experts mulling to advocate for joining Chinese world order changing CPEC in order to ensure her presence there.

The colossal spread of Chinese economic projects over the globe with her growing military might has rendered China invincible that is further strengthened by her camp allies, Russia, Central Asia, Iran, Turkey, North Korea and now Arabs. This, the experts in US strongly believe at a time when NATO is splitting away.

After exit from Afghanistan America might have been in search of a new war theatre to sell the logistic arsenal of her weapon industries, but the possibility of a renewed Gulf war is belittled by the presence of Chinese stakes in that region. Moreover midterm polls have shown in US, the Donald Trump’s victory over Biden as the masses in America have pacifist convictions and are growing opposite to President Biden’s Pentagon oriented policy.