And the killings go on

Now that the frenzy created by the movie The Kashmir Files has ebbed out and coffers of the producers, actors and the sundry have been filled up to the brim, it is time to leave reels behind and face the reality.

We get the glimpse of it from none other than the Minister of State (MOS ), Nityanand Rai, who some days back informed Rajya Sabha that “killings of those from the minority community in the Kashmir Valley have peaked in 2021, as since 2019 four Kashmiri Pandits among 14 Hindus were killed by terrorists.”

He further said that in all 34 persons belonging to minority community were killed by the terrorists in J &K , in the last five years . One would have liked him to give numbers of the civilians and security forces also killed during the period.