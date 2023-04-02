And the story of Rohama starts

BY SALEEM RASHID SHAH

Many many years ago it is said that Sir Walter Lawrence who was conducting his land settlement operations in Kashmir happened to visit the village of Rohama.

A small hamlet surrounded by hills and located around 12 Kms from the district headquarters of Baramulla.

Here to the amazement of Lawrence Sahab, he discovered a local elm tree that according to him had no precedent in the entire valley. The 30 feet round trunk of this giant tree threw the foreigner in a tizzy. It's here that the story of Rohama starts.

In the vicinity of the tree two unidentified ancient graves have always carried an air of mystery around them.

The villagers say that they belong to the followers of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a 14th century sufi scholar from Iran who traveled to Kashmir along with his companions to spread Islam.

A few meters away from these graves, and adjacent to a mosque, lies a Shiv temple. This spectacular sight of coexistence between two religions has been a distinct feature of the village for years together.

A predominantly agricultural population of the village with minimal literacy rate had given Rohama a humble start. People subsisted on whatever their lands produced and were quite content with the standard of their life.

As often happens in the history of countries, communities, towns and villages, they get up from the old and step into the new. Something similar happened to Rohama in 1977. A watershed year that would change the fate of this godforsaken village forever.

Mohammad Dilawar Mir, son of a local landlord and with a law degree would go on to win his debut legislative assembly election on a National Conference ticket. Defeating Congress veteran Gh Rasool Kar after many years, Dilawar Mir went on to become a deputy Minister of Tourism in Sheikh Abdullah’s 1977 cabinet.

This was a point of departure for Rohama where its fortunes started to change and it has since never looked back. Starting with just one shop in a rudimentary market of sorts in 1977, Rohama today hosts over 100 government and private offices with over 600 shops spread across a sprawling market.

The human resource development of the village has been stunning over the years with an overwhelming increase of 57% literacy rate according to the 2011 census. The hardworking villagers have realized the value of education and are investing into their children and providing them with quality education.

Today the village has over a dozen Phd scholars, around 13 MBBS graduates, a few professors and scores of other government employees. The performance of students in medical entrance exams improves every year with 2019 witnessing 4 NEET selections in a row and that too in government medical colleges of the state.

In what could be said as the characteristic feature of the village is its diverse cross section of population where every mohalla represents a distinct occupational caste and contributes to the village's robust economic activity.

A potter spins his wheel and brings to life his earthenware, an ironsmith strikes the red hot iron and makes beautiful products out of it. All of this and much more happens in the same village. This occupational diversity lends Rohama a unique position in the entire district and makes it an exemplary village that upholds its unity in diversity.

A few miles from Rohama in Shalkot lies a famous Gurdwara Tapiana Sahib where Sant Rocha Singh, a holy man and preacher of Sikh faith is said to have meditated for 12 long years. Sikhs from all over India come here every year to pay their respects.

Apart from this the areas surrounding Rohama make up for some amazing tourist destinations that have a potential of competing with some of the better known recreational hotspots in Kashmir. To name a few Bosiyan, a picturesque valley with a sprawling potato farm attracts many tourists every year and Viji Top an ideal destination for trekking, has trekkers pursue this scenic route only to reach a breathtaking summit at the end. Rivulet Viji cuts through this entire area and sustains its agricultural population throughout the year.