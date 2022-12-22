Animal origin food safety concerns

In fact, because of the high economic impact and the direct repercussion on animal health, anti parasitic drugs currently represent, after biologicals, the second-largest position (23% of market share) in the world animal health market. Antibiotics rank third with 16% of sales.

The pharmacotoxicology and the patterns of tissue residues of different drugs used in livestock production thus assume tremendous importance.

This comprehensive work based on genuine survey- research in Kashmir at SKUAST-K of its first kind addresses some aspects of Xenobiotic residues in edible tissues like mutton chicken and milk produced for human consumption and provides relevant information contributing to the people’s awareness in the light of WHO “One health” paradigm. The work is briefly summarized here.

Two most commonly used anthelmintics drugs including Ivermectin and Fenbendazole and four frequently administered antimicrobials to livestock including Tetracycline Oxytetracycline Enrofloxacin and Ceftriaxone in the management of livestock health across the valley got included in the study for their residues in market milk mutton and chicken from different sources.

Milk from various local shops and vendors, different small dairy farms and pasteurized packed milk samples was found absolutely free of any of the above antibiotic residues but had traces of Ivermectin (6.67%) and Fenbendazole (10%) cases.

However pasteurized milk was free of any residues perhaps accounted to heat treatment. The mutton from local sheep detected only Enrofloxacin in 10% cases and anthelmintics like Fenbendazole residues in 10% cases, while the mutton imported from outside state detected residues for Ceftriaxone in 5% and Fenbendazole in 2.5 % samples.

The chicken flesh samples from some local poultry farms had 10% oxytetracycline 6% Enrofloxacin and 10% Ceftriaxone residues detected. None of the chicken meat had anthelmintics residues.

In nut shell it can be summarized that in all three livestock origin food components milk mutton and Chicken, 90% samples were safe for human consumption where as in rest of the 10% cases it was highly probable that proper withdrawal time period post drug administration (12-36 hrs) was not allowed before the edible animal product entered the market.

Moreover the further heating and cooking process is presumed to reduce the drug residue menace thereof.