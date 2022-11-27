Announcement of winter vacations

The impact of freezing cold in night remains during the morning and day time also. Under these conditions the children go to schools and attend classes without any heating arrangements in the classrooms.

As per the government announcement, winter vacation for students up to 5th standard will begin from December 1 and for 6th to 8th standard students from December 12.

The winter vacation for students from 9th to 12th standard will commence from December 19. The authorities should not just think that they have announced the winter vacations and there is no need for the heating arrangements in classrooms now.

There is a need for the heating arrangements and the students must not suffer amid the cold conditions. Both the government and private schools have been almost taking for-granted the providing of heating arrangements. Most parents also demand such a facility for their school going children as they complain of cold in classrooms.