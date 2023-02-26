The annual examinations for various classes will shortly begin. With winter vacation in schools nearing its end, the students are now in an examination mood.

The early completion of the examinations will lead to an early start of the new academic session. Last year the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the change in academic session.

Earlier, the annual examinations were conducted in October-November and the new classes would start soon after the declaration of the results. But due to change in the academic session, the examinations will now be held in March in soft zones and in late March and April in hard zones.