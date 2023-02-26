The annual examinations for various classes will shortly begin. With winter vacation in schools nearing its end, the students are now in an examination mood.
The early completion of the examinations will lead to an early start of the new academic session. Last year the Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the change in academic session.
Earlier, the annual examinations were conducted in October-November and the new classes would start soon after the declaration of the results. But due to change in the academic session, the examinations will now be held in March in soft zones and in late March and April in hard zones.
This winter was not that harsh in plain areas due to lack of heavy snowfall. However, the higher reaches did witness heavy snowfall a number of times this season. If the weather conditions continue to remain favourable in coming days and weeks, the examination process will begin smoothly and culminate well in time.
The School Education Department ( SED) has directed completion of examinations of all junior classes by March 20. It is a good step. But the authorities must ensure that the examination centres have heating arrangements, if required.
The students should not shiver in cold if it rains, snows or the mercury level falls. In cold the performance of school children will get affected during examinations. Recently, the aspirants during some recruitment examinations for various government posts alleged lack of heating arrangements at examination centres.
The authorities had to then shift such major examinations to March. The School Education Department must ensure that the students should not face problems during examinations if the cold weather conditions prevail.
It is being hoped that not only the examinations of all junior classes but also that of 10th, 11th and 12th classes begin as per scheduled and come to an end in time.
Be it soft or hard zones, the new academic session has to start as per schedule. Already lot of time of students has been lost due to Covid-19 related lockdown in past few years.
The on-line classes are no alternative to off-line classes. Efforts should be made that the syllabus particularly that of the higher classes is covered during the academic session in both the government and private schools. It is very essential.