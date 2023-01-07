Another ray of hope

As former Congress president Mr Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ enters its last and crucial phase with Kashmir as the final destination, the historic observation made by Mahatma Gandhi during his brief visit to the Valley in August 1947, days before the partition was formalized, that he saw “a ray of hope” in this part of the country, reverberates once again. The times are different so is the context but fundamentals remain the same in the current situation.

The destination this time around is partly politico-electoral. Notwithstanding, claims by Mr Gandhi and his team to the contrary.

While the Mahatma made the historic “a ray of hope” observation as a compliment to communal harmony prevailing in Kashmir at that point in time while rest of the country was gripped by communal frenzy, it has a different but no less significant connotation under the prevailing circumstances. Although the theme of Mr Rahul Gandhi’s walkathon, to unite the nation, finds an underlying similarity in the context of Mahatma Gandhi’s observation- the circumstances then and now are entirely different, but it has a proverbial significance in relation to an important political aside of the ‘padyatra’

The “ray of hope” theory in the current scenario is related to the much talked about but still elusive opposition unity to face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although many important political parties and their leaders shared platform with Mr Gandhi during the course of his march-on-foot, there were others, electorally more significant, who gave a short-shrift to his invitation. Certainly, there is no last word in politics. In some manner the foundation of opposition has been laid with ‘padyatra’ acting as a silent catalyst, still lot of grounds needs to be covered.