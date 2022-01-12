Another Spring, Another Region

Several thousand of angry protesters took to the streets of Kazakhstan, inviting the biggest crisis to shake the pseudo-democratic, in form, but autocratic in reality, Central Asian country, since it gained independence in 1991. Many buildings and police vehicles in Almaty have been set ablaze.

It is largely believed in the region that the revolt against Nur Otan Party, apart from mis-governance, has roots somewhere else. The President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has authorised the nation’s security forces to “fire without warning.”

The harsh response is a reflection of the stark challenges he faces less than three years into his rule, and seems to portend a protracted crackdown on all forms of dissent. The protests are destabilising an already volatile region where Russia and the United States insolently compete for influence.

The public uprising also symbolises a widespread restless longing against Kazakhstan’s suffocating authoritarian Government marred with endemic corruption and lack of a real democratic freedom.