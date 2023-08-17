Anusandhan National Research Foundation | The way forward to assume global leadership by ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

The world today is suddenly taken aback by India’s amazing scientific potential and prowess which was dormant and unnoticed, but waiting to happen whenever provided with an enabling milieu and a supportive leadership.

It was precisely at that destined moment of history that Narendra Modi arrived as the Prime Minister of India and the rest is history. From gifting first-ever DNA COVID vaccine to the world to bringing home the Chandrayaan evidence of the presence of water on the surface of Moon......it is the evidence based imprint of Modi’s India which has universally established India as a nation to reckon with.

India in last 9 years has come up with a record number of national policies related to Science, Technology and Innovation (STI). Some of the key policies include; Indian Space Policy (2023), National Geospatial Policy (2022); National Education Policy (NEP) (2020); National Policy on Electronics (NPE) (2019); National Policy on Information and Communication Technology in School Education (2019); National Innovation and StartUp Policy for Students and Faculty (2019); National Health Policy (2017); Intellectual Property Rights Policy (2016), etc.