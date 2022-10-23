Apple growers in crisis, who to blame?

BY JAVID MAJEED PANDITH, ARSHID HUSSAIN PEER and MUNEEB YOUSUF

As per Press Information Bureau, this year Jammu and Kashmir saw record number of tourists. Surely, tourism industry runs scores of hearths in Kashmir, however, there is another industry, whose size is much bigger providing livelihood to whooping 45 lakh population.

This industry is presently witnessing what could be argued as unimaginable price crash, affecting livelihood of common masses, with no state intervention. While tourism sector contributes nearly six percent to the state GDP, apple farming contributes around eight percent to the state GDP.

Apart from this, the backward and forward linkages of this sector makes it the barometer of Jammu and Kashmir economy. According to Professor Nisar Ali, “tourism sector is being given unnecessary hype. Essentially, horticulture sector is the backbone of J&K economy and nearly 18 lakh metric tons of fresh fruits and 2 lakh metric tons of dry fruits are produced annually”.

Apple growers in Kashmir valley are on the roads to express their simmering anger due to price crash and infrastructural bottlenecks. The sector has been in crisis due to increasing costs of inputs, climate change and more recently increase in supply due to favorable import policy.