Apple harvesting season approaching

There is still some more time left for full scale apple harvesting, and subsequent transportation of the fruit to the markets outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Those associated with apple trade, and the concerned authorities must chalk out a plan well in advance to deal with the problems, which sometimes arise during its transportation.

According to official figures, over 20 lakh metric tonnes of apple are produced at an average every year in Kashmir and a revenue of almost Rs 8,000 crore is generated annually in this sector.