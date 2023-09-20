Apple industry: facing new challenges

Although the harvesting of the Kashmiri apples has started in the valley orchards, but this year growers have to face tough times while plucking their fruits.

The new disease called leaf minors has cobwebbed the fruit trees all-around, making the job more difficult. Despite making regular anti-insect sprays on large scale, the leaf warn and blackish layers on apples has brought anxiety to the otherwise smiling faces of growers.

This year the growers were expecting good prices for their yield, but spreading of new diseases and dry weather have made the farmers very concerned.

Unfortunately the unfavorable weather conditions and spreading of new diseases has hit the apple production this year.

Since people associated with apple industry have not yet recovered from previous years' set back, this year again things are not so good for this rural industry.