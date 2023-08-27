Apple laden trucks

As the apple harvesting season begins, the fruit growers and traders wish timely transportation of their produce to the markets outside Jammu and Kashmir.

For last several years the fruit laden trucks were being halted at a number of places on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for various reasons. The halting of trucks sometimes for days together was becoming a cause of concern.

The traffic officials were saying that the stopping of the trucks was becoming imperative due to heavy rush of trucks, and necessary repairs of the road, which was leading to traffic jamming.