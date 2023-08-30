Apple: No more a forbidden fruit

The Kashmir Valley, located in the northern part of India, is renowned for its apple industry. The region's favourable climate and geographical conditions have made it one of the largest apple-producing areas in India. The apple industry plays a significant role in the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to both employment and revenue generation.

Last year, the trucks carrying apple were halted on Srinagar -Jammu National and a meeting of fruit growers with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in Srinagar helped them to sell their produce outside the Union Territory

After their meeting, Union Home Minister had issued immediate directions to the authorities to update him about the issue.

This year the apple season has almost started and growers are hopeful that they won’t face situation that they faced last year. The apple of Kashmir is already facing threat due to the Iranian apple invasion into the Indian market. Any hurdle in transportation will now pose a serious challenge to the growers.

In summary, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway serves as a vital conduit for the transportation of Kashmiri apples to various markets, including Jammu and beyond. The movement of apple-laden trucks on this highway is a seasonal phenomenon that requires efficient logistics management and infrastructure support to ensure the timely delivery of fresh produce.