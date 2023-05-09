Apple: Production and Marketing

The government of India (GoI) has banned the import of apples from other countries where the Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) import price is less than or equal to Rs 50 per kilogram.

The move is seen as a step towards safeguarding the interests of the apple growers in the country. The decision is expected to benefit the apple farmers in Jammu and Kashmir also.

The traders here have expressed happiness over the GoI decision. The apple growers are having a difficult time for last several years due to various reasons.