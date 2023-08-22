Appointment of constituency in-charges

Rather than waiting for the polls to come and then decide about the candidates, some parties nominated their constituency in-charges, while others are in the process of doing so. National Conference made a beginning in a big way in this connection in November last year.

It issued a list of 47 assembly constituency in-charges for Kashmir valley. Barring a few, others are the same who have won or lost the polls from these constituencies.

The party leaders at that time had stated that it does not necessarily mean that those made the constituency in-charges will be the candidates of the party in the polls.

Going by the names in the list it seems that the mandates too will based on it only ,and that there can be slight changes here and there if required. With this exercise NC has given ample time to its candidates to go and reach out to voters and get their support.