Appointment of new VC

On expected lines the appointment of Dr Nilofar Khan as the first woman Vice Chancellor (VC) of prestigious Kashmir University (KU) is being widely hailed.
The move is an acknowledgment of the fact that women in Jammu and Kashmir, like the women in other parts of the country, are not lagging behind in any field of life and have been proving their mettle with their talent, hard-work, commitment and dedication.
The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led administration by appointing Dr Nilofar Khan as new VC of KU has broken the ceiling and further strengthened the ongoing process of women empowerment.
Jammu and Kashmir society has always encouraged women education and working of women and excelling in their respective fields.
This encouragement has been showing remarkable results. Appointment of Dr Nilofar Khan is an inspiration for other women to take lead roles and contribute in a big way to the overall welfare and development of the society. She is not new to Kashmir University.
Having worked for 37 years in different capacities including on administrative posts in the University, she knows the challenges ahead and the priorities she has to set.
The new VC intends to effectively focus on University’s functioning in academics, administration, research and student welfare. Dr Nilofar Khan said she would make all efforts to have A++ ( A double plus) for Kashmir University in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation in 2024.
She also wants further improvement for KU in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).
In her message to the students she appealed them to concentre on academics. She also made a plea to them to play their role in extracurricular activities.
Dr Khan described the students in university, colleges and other educational institutions as very intelligent and skilled, who want to create a niche for themselves.
The VC assured the students all cooperation in this direction and urged the university students to take full advantage of all available facilities in KU for their academic excellence.