It is obvious that the Modi government did not want to embarrass Biden and may have assured him that the vacant ambassadorial slot would not cause a shadow on the bilateral relationship.

However, the fact is that Biden could have himself either expended sufficient political capital to push Garcetti’s nomination or selected some other appropriate person to become the US ambassador to India; he did neither.

The Garcetti nomination and appointment once again profiles the inadequacies of the traditional process by which the US appoints ambassadors. This procedure is inherently disrespectful of other countries. Why? As an ambassador is the accredited envoy of one Head of State to another the sending state takes the approval of the receiving state.

The sending state is expected to conclude all its internal processes before seeking the approval of the receiving state. Once that approval is received the appointment of the ambassador is announced and he/she becomes functional after the presentation of credentials. What the US does is different.

The US first seeks the approval of the receiving state and thereafter approaches its Senate to endorse the nominee. Many senior appointments, including those of judges of the US Supreme Court have to be cleared by the Senate. Ambassadors are part of such appointments.