Are our workers safe?

Every year on 28th April, “world day for safety and health at work” is celebrated especially by International labour organisation to bring international attention towards the threat called unsafe and risky work environment, and to bring awareness on how promoting and creating a safe and healthy work culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

Another important aim of this day is to pay tribute to those workers who died while serving humanity.

Every year hundreds and thousands of workers lose their lives in mishaps while earning their livelihood and many of the incidents happen due to negligence of employers who don’t ensure safety of their workers. Here are some of the glimpses: