Are we losing ‘civilized’ tag?

If we have a serious look at the growing criminalization of our society, we would find our socio-economic structure reaching an advanced stage of rot during all these years.

With the advent of Internet and social media platforms, the situation is further worsening as the technology is being misused more than put to productive use. Mostly the young ones surrender themselves to the glittering offers of the social media platforms, advertently or inadvertently, to satiate their enthusiasm.

Why is our society receding deeper and deeper into this abyss with each passing day? Is it on the verge of spreading beyond all manageable proportions? Let’s have a look at some of the factors responsible for turning our society into this era of criminalisation.

J&K has always remained a region gripped in unemployment crisis. We have seen a huge army of youth who have no jobs or avenues to earn a respectable living.

This segment of our society has always remained the priority of vested interests who lay hands on them in lieu of some bucks and use them for their own petty interests.

Then there's the poverty factor. It needs not to be elaborated, as all of us are aware that poverty exposes a person to high risk of taking to illegal and unlawful routes for survival. It’s here corrupt people in society rob the common people of their moral character.

As already mentioned above, the misuse of Internet and social media platforms has been rampant and assumed dangerous dimensions. Everyone and everything in the cyber space is emerging as an evil era taking toll of our youth – where some turn out as oppressors and some as oppressed. So elders are duty bound to keep a track on the activities of their young ones while roaming in the cyber space and continuously hammer lessons to them about the multiple risks associated with it.

Now coming to the impact of television on society vis-a-vis social change. Gone are the days when television was a medium which used to get all members of a family to sit as a full unit to watch programmes full of family content.

But following tremendous advancement in the medium, which saw unending expansion of TV channel networks coupled with revolution in programme production, the families started disintegrating. This disintegration owes its origin to falling moral values promoted through programmes telecast from these television channels.