Are we losing ‘civilized’ tag?

Let me share a significant snippet of my conversation with former J&K Governor Girish Chandra Saxena. In the year 1992 when militancy-related violence was at its peak, I got a chance to interview him in which he deliberated upon the explosive situation in Kashmir at length.
While replying to volley of questions he stunned me in a reply to a question that the Kashmir situation was much better than other states of India.
Despite large scale armed violence Governor Saxena was all praise for Kashmiris and described them as ‘most humble, beautiful and innocent people, misused by vested interests’.
It was a sort of solace that despite Kashmiris up in arms leading to bloodshed, the highest authority of the State was holding a civilized view about us. Precisely, he hailed Kashmiri society for being full of human values.
But, today things have changed. Kashmiri society is fast losing the tag of being civilized people. The society is engulfed in the whirlpool of moral degradation where inhuman incidents are surfacing up at regular intervals.
The incidents of killing an 8-year-old daughter by her father and slitting the throat of another minor girl have sent shivers down the spine of everyone. This gruesome murder of kids is a testimony to the fact that our society at large has lost touch of human values.
The stories of moral degradation too are fast surfacing. Just two days back arrest of young men and women on the charges of indulging in selling their respect in the heart of the Srinagar city is an indication that all is not well with the Kashmiri society. In fact a look at various criminal acts which took place (and continue to take place) here indicate ‘total criminalization’ of our society.
Here National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data of the year 2021 is worth mentioning. It reveals that J&K's crime graph went up by 24.6% in 2 years. The cognizable crimes jumped to 31,675 in 2021 as against 25,408 in 2019.
The data shows that the year 2020, which saw the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, recorded 28,911 cognizable crimes in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. It further reveals that 136 people were murdered in 2021, 30 lost their lives due to extremism or insurgency, two to political reasons, one to honour killing, 10 to love affair and three to illicit relationship.
Undoubtedly, the increasing trend of crime rate in our society is a horrific reality, with far-reaching possibilities.
In the past three decades, criminalization of our society has been deep rooted and scant attention has been given to nip the evil in the bud. At the moment, our approach to the criminal acts has been reactive and we have been poor learners from these incidents as we lack a hedging approach to this menace.
If we have a serious look at the growing criminalization of our society, we would find our socio-economic structure reaching an advanced stage of rot during all these years.
With the advent of Internet and social media platforms, the situation is further worsening as the technology is being misused more than put to productive use. Mostly the young ones surrender themselves to the glittering offers of the social media platforms, advertently or inadvertently, to satiate their enthusiasm.
Why is our society receding deeper and deeper into this abyss with each passing day? Is it on the verge of spreading beyond all manageable proportions? Let’s have a look at some of the factors responsible for turning our society into this era of criminalisation.
J&K has always remained a region gripped in unemployment crisis. We have seen a huge army of youth who have no jobs or avenues to earn a respectable living.
This segment of our society has always remained the priority of vested interests who lay hands on them in lieu of some bucks and use them for their own petty interests.
Then there's the poverty factor. It needs not to be elaborated, as all of us are aware that poverty exposes a person to high risk of taking to illegal and unlawful routes for survival. It’s here corrupt people in society rob the common people of their moral character.
As already mentioned above, the misuse of Internet and social media platforms has been rampant and assumed dangerous dimensions. Everyone and everything in the cyber space is emerging as an evil era taking toll of our youth – where some turn out as oppressors and some as oppressed. So elders are duty bound to keep a track on the activities of their young ones while roaming in the cyber space and continuously hammer lessons to them about the multiple risks associated with it.
Now coming to the impact of television on society vis-a-vis social change. Gone are the days when television was a medium which used to get all members of a family to sit as a full unit to watch programmes full of family content.
But following tremendous advancement in the medium, which saw unending expansion of TV channel networks coupled with revolution in programme production, the families started disintegrating. This disintegration owes its origin to falling moral values promoted through programmes telecast from these television channels.
The changing pattern of television programmes today promoting immoral values has brought embarrassment to the responsible parents as watching a TV serial or a reality show with their kids is as good as sitting on a live time bomb. The themes of the programmes, serials (obviously not all of them) etc. today don’t fit in a family where parents and kids jointly can watch the TV.
I still remember one of my acquaintances stating that the television channels have put us to shame. "They have made our position awkward as our kids ask us questions which we are not able to explain,” said my acquaintance. Basically, his kid while watching a programme asked him a shocking question – ‘what is a porn star?’ He lost speech and couldn’t utter a word in response to this innocently asked question by his innocent kid.
Why does ‘porn star’ strike the kid’s mind? Actually, the channel had run a film teaser in which Sunny Leone was the lead female star and the background narrator proudly described Leone as a famous porn star.
Precisely, the television and social media platforms have revolutionised the medium of entertainment where vulgarity and obscenity seems to have been embedded as a permanent feature in the content of the programmes.
These channels of entertainment over a period of time have also contributed to the criminal upsurge in our society. The content on these channels of entertainment through serials glorifies falsified life-styles and criminal tendencies. This way our young minds are exposed to the blatant glorification of crime and brazen propagation of the philosophy of ‘success at any cost.
Now, there are two major challenges which every one of us irrespective of our positions needs to negotiate for the protection and welfare of every strata of our society.
One is to immediately stop criminalization of our society and another is eradication of this gangrene. Both need political and social will. If we fail to focus on the issue, it would irrevocably lead to the decay of our whole society.
We can grow as a civilized society only if we are more organised, and have a better understanding of our role in the development of society. The key to successful eradication of criminal factors from our society lies with the attitude of our younger generation. Their response to the menace can only make or break our nation-building process.
Lastly, let me quote the saying of Bertrand Russel -a British philosopher and a social critic: “A society grows only if human beings develop themselves as humans.” So, let our social fabric be neat and full of human values as time is still on our side.
(The views are of the author & not the institution he works for)
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.