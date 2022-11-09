Are we ready for the approaching winter?

In our valley it is generally not a sought-after season, rather it is an unwelcome guest. It is because it is severe. The period between 21st December to January 29th is the period of intense cold called Chillai Kalan, a Persian word meaning major cold (Forty days of intense cold). It is followed by 20-day long Chillai Khurd, a period of small cold followed by 10 days of Chilla Bachha, baby cold.

During this period the minimum temperature hovers around freezing point. The snow which falls during this time freezes and lasts longer. It is this snow that adds to the glaciers of the valley and replenishes the perennial reservoirs which feed the rivers, lakes and streams during the summer.

Winter affects the daily life of the Kashmiris. The use of traditional Kashmiri dress, - Pheran - and the fire pot - Kangri - becomes ubiquitous and comes to the rescue irrespective of the social status. Due to sub-zero temperature, tap water and pipelines freeze partially at the peak of this season. Although during the last few years the severity seems to have reduced. It may be because of the global warming process. The world-famous Dal Lake also freezes at times. Sonamarg and Gulmarg receive very heavy snowfall. The skiing on the incredible slopes of the meadow of Gulmarg and also at higher points like Apharwat is a dream of the skiers from all over the world. When we talk about adventure tourism and winter sports in Kashmir, we need to remember the name of M Ashraf Batkoo, who gave a big fillip to adventure sports in general, and winter sports in particular. He rose to the position of the Director General and headed the department till 2003, when he retired after serving for 3 decades. During this period, he introduced mountaineering, skiing, rafting and mountain biking.