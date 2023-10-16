Arrival of winter like conditions

The snowfall in the upper reaches and rains in plains have led to a drop in day and night temperatures in Kashmir. There is still time for the winter to actually set in.

But the present winter like conditions because of the fall in mercury level is serving like a reminder to the people; whether they are ready for the coming tough weather.

The cold has made the people to look for the cloths being used in winter. "Phiran" has made its presence felt in several parts of Kashmir, though on a small scale. The " kangri" is also back. Their usage in coming days will depend upon how the weather conditions would shape up.

But once the winter would begin the "phiran" and "kangri" will become an important part of life for several months in most parts. The demand for firewood has increased. And so has increased the demand for kerosene oil and cooking gas.