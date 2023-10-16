Arrival of winter like conditions

The snowfall in the upper reaches and rains in plains have led to a drop in day and night temperatures in Kashmir. There is still time for the winter to actually set in.
But the present winter like conditions because of the fall in mercury level is serving like a reminder to the people; whether they are ready for the coming tough weather.
The cold has made the people to look for the cloths being used in winter. "Phiran" has made its presence felt in several parts of Kashmir, though on a small scale. The " kangri" is also back. Their usage in coming days will depend upon how the weather conditions would shape up.
But once the winter would begin the "phiran" and "kangri" will become an important part of life for several months in most parts. The demand for firewood has increased. And so has increased the demand for kerosene oil and cooking gas.
The people particularly those living in remote areas wish to stock these things well in advance to prevent the related problems from occurring.
Those having "hamams" in their houses like to get firewood in advance as later wet firewood on exorbitant rates is sold sometimes. The demand for the food items being used in winter has also increased.
While the people are making early preparations on their part for winter, the concerned government departments must also gear up significantly for the preparations.
Stocking of rice and other essentials in the areas, which get cut off from outside world for months together after heavy snowfall, should be the first priority.
The people living in these areas must not face food shortage during the harsh months of winter. Supply of medicines to the health facilities in the areas is also essential.
Repair of roads is also important. The roads and bridges needing repairs whether in rural or urban areas have to be repaired ahead of the major snowfall.
The damaged electric poles and wires too need attention and have to be repaired so that there are no frequent power cuts in coming months. This frequent power disruption causes inconvenience to people. For avoiding this inconvenience, early repairs where ever needed must be done.