Artificial Intelligence in the modern world

BY OMKAR DATTATRAY
Artificial intelligence is the gift of science and technology to the mankind and it has revolutionised the modern world. The artificial intelligence is relatively of the recent origin and and it is used in different spheres of human life and has made life easy.
Artificial Intelligence which is commonly called as AI has greatly contributed to the human welfare as it is used to get the same results as are expected from the individuals.
The artificial intelligence is greatly used to fight the scourge of militancy and terrorism and therefore it can safely be said that AI occupies an enviable position so for as the fight against the militancy is concerned.
The Investigative agencies of the country like NIA, CBI, ED, SIA and other such agencies use the weapon of artificial intelligence to investigate the cases and it produces better results and therefore AI is an important aid to the investigative agencies and helps them to track the individuals and organizations, which are involved in manipulations and exploitations of the taxpayers money.
This modern invention of science is used to fight militancy and rowdiness in the society and so the importance of AI cannot be exaggerated and overlooked.
Artificial intelligence was first coined at Darmouth College in United States of America in 1956. In the first half of the 20th century, science fiction familiarized the world with the concept of artificial robots.
By the 1950s, we had a generation of scientists, mathematicians, and philosophers with the concept of artificial intelligence (AI) culturally assimilated in their minds.
One such person was Alan Turing, a young British polymath who explored the mathematical possibility of artificial intelligence.
Turing suggested that humans use available information and reason in order to solve problems and make decisions, so why cannot the machines do the same thing? After this, lot of research and development took place in order to make AI more beneficial for the humanity.
Current generation is going through a phase of technology where Artificial intelligence (AI) plays its crucial role. Artificial Intelligence is basically the study of ideas which enable computers to do the things that make people seem intelligent.
The central goal of Artificial Intelligence is to make computers more useful and to understand the principles which make intelligence possible. Artificial intelligence (AI) is slowly but surely creeping into the daily lives of people and is definitely going a long way in shaping the world completely thereby giving new thrust to the modern era of computation.
This is going to bring a new revolution in the field of technology and will make working environment so easy and convenient. Modern machines are programmed to think and act with some level of human intelligence which will drastically transform, shape and structure the modern technological world.
This has already started to affect our daily life in ways that we could not even have begun to contemplate only a hundred years ago. Our lives have been changed beyond measure by robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and this technology is used in a wide array of day to day services. In spite of AI being at its infancy even now, we have already benefited immensely.
AI can be used to perform the most boring and/or dangerous jobs of daily life. There are already robotic systems that perform services like fire-fighting, thus reducing the danger courted by civilians.
Moreover, there are a lot of devices in the market that can be programmed to the preferred setting and they will perform household chores without much human input. Vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, lawn mowers, etc. are examples of this kind of use of AI.
Another very important use of this technology is its use in security, both at the national and at the individual level. Sophisticated burglary alarm systems make use of such technology while national security agencies use data on AI systems, which provide a highly accurate output of problems the nation might face.
It has its uses in crime fighting as well. With the help of available data, criminal profiles can be built and analyzed in order to help fight crime more effectively.
Artificial intelligence is used in education and learning in various ways. It can be used to provide personalized tutoring and analyses student’s study patterns to predict when they will get stuck and provide assistance at the level by alerting the tutor.
For students with learning disabilities, this technology can be immensely helpful as well. Educational software can be adapted to the individual needs of different students, provide feedback, and automate time consuming tasks like grading, leaving the teacher free to pursue actual teaching.
In addition to students, elderly and disabled people can also benefit from this technology. The invention of robots programmed with artificial intelligence can easily assist people in need of help. Yet another use would be in speech therapy with the help of voice recognition systems.
AI would also be helpful in research and development in the medical field as well as in the actual care of patients. Medicine is a field in which technology is much needed.
The advancement in computer technology has empowered the software developers and domain knowledge experts to build more intelligent tools for assisting medical practitioners in making their decisions. In medicine, the relationship between disease and symptom is hardly ever one to one.
Even AI helps in the domain of surgery in medical science and Robotic Knee Replacement surgery has been successfully possible with the help of Artificial Intelligence. So the differentiation of the diagnosis that shares an overlapping range of symptoms is inherently difficult for a doctor.
An intelligent system can resolve real world problems using human knowledge and following human reasoning skills. Artificial intelligence in medicine is a new research area that combines sophisticated representational and computing techniques with the insights of expert physicians to produce tools for improving health care. The potential of this technology is immense in transport as well.
Driver-less trains and metros are already in use. There are also software programmed cars available in the market today. With the help of such vehicles, even the most inexperienced driver would be able to travel much more safely.
In addition, traffic jams and diversions can be avoided by analyzing traffic patterns and predicting jams, which can then be prevented by alternate measures.
The AI is important because it can give enterprises insights into their operations that they may not have been aware of previously and because, in some cases, AI can perform tasks better than humans.
Particularly when it comes to repetitive, detail oriented tasks like analyzing large number of legal documents to ensure relevant fields are filled in properly, AI tools often complete jobs quickly and with relatively few errors.
This has helped fuel an explosion in efficiency and opened the door to entirely new business opportunities for some larger enterprises. Today’s largest and most successful enterprises have used AI to improve their operations and gain advantage over their competitors.
Thus, Artificial Intelligence helps and aids business, trade, commerce, industry, banking, finance, healthcare, education and more other spheres of human life. Modern business cannot be successful without the intervention of AI and so it is needed most in commerce and business.
It may not be out of place to mention that AI is extremely helpful in security and cyber attacks as it gives warning alerts before the occurrence of the eventuality.
In short, there is an immense scope for artificial intelligence in all spheres of our day to day life and only the time will tell us how long it would go and how could it take the technological advancements to new frontiers.
(Omkar Dattatray author is a columnist, social and KP activist)
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.