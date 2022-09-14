Artificial Intelligence in the modern world

BY OMKAR DATTATRAY

Artificial intelligence is the gift of science and technology to the mankind and it has revolutionised the modern world. The artificial intelligence is relatively of the recent origin and and it is used in different spheres of human life and has made life easy.

Artificial Intelligence which is commonly called as AI has greatly contributed to the human welfare as it is used to get the same results as are expected from the individuals.

The artificial intelligence is greatly used to fight the scourge of militancy and terrorism and therefore it can safely be said that AI occupies an enviable position so for as the fight against the militancy is concerned.

The Investigative agencies of the country like NIA, CBI, ED, SIA and other such agencies use the weapon of artificial intelligence to investigate the cases and it produces better results and therefore AI is an important aid to the investigative agencies and helps them to track the individuals and organizations, which are involved in manipulations and exploitations of the taxpayers money.

This modern invention of science is used to fight militancy and rowdiness in the society and so the importance of AI cannot be exaggerated and overlooked.