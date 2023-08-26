As Chandrayaan lands on moon softly

Human fascination with space is as old as humans. Imagine a human eye capturing the vastness of space, and the mind trying to make sense of it. It is overwhelming, putting it too softly.

Poetry, philosophy, mysticism and religious episteme – all have engaged with space, with heavens, and with heavenly bodies. Moon being a neighbour, fascinates more. If planet earth is a family, moon is a nearby relative of sorts.

There was a time when heavenly bodies were deified. It still is at places, but the progress in science leaves little space for such beliefs now. Science has shown the way to conquer the space, to land on moon, to send mission to mars.

These are now objects to be explored, not venerated. All those great scientists who probed into space and added to our knowledge of universe are our heroes.

Not to forget the Greeks, the Chinese, the Indians of the old civilisations; not to forget the Muslim-Arab scientists who took the tradition of science forward; not to forget the Europeans who pushed the frontiers of science – it’s time to think of science as collective human legacy.

It belongs to all. There is no Hindu science, Christian science, Jewish Science, Muslim or Buddhist science.