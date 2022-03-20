As mercury goes up

A sharp spike in temperatures in the last week is unusual. No one in Kashmir would expect the heat to go up to this mark in the month of March, and that too so suddenly.
The result of this can be immediately seen in the shape of rising level of waters in rivers and other waterbodies. Put plainly, it means that the melting of glaciers has started too early.
And it sends some warning signals to us. It means that we can face water crisis in the months ahead. If the melting of glaciers continues we will have an imbalance in the overall water cycle in our region, as the water that is supposed to flow into the river in summer months will already be lost.
Is this a display of climate change that we so often talk about? And if it continues what are the remedial measures so that there is no water shortage in the months ahead? These are the questions that stare us all in the face.
The matters related to the climate change are global in scope and we are just a small part of it. But having said that, the experts in the subject, here in Kashmir, need to come forward and sensitise the general public on this subject.
The people need to be told that if the practices of damaging the water bodies continue, what kind of crises we are going to face in future. The experts in the filed also need to guide the concerned authorities on this, and make informed interventions in the policies and plans of the government.
The other part is immediate and more worrying. In case our waterbodies are left with less water, and we face deficiency on this count, how are the concerned departments going to face the challenge.
As the rise in temperatures has already sounded the alarm bell, it is time for the subject experts and the concerned departments to work out a plan well ahead.
After all water is something that we cannot think of our lives without it. We have already many areas, time to time, protesting against the authorities over inadequate supply of water.
Imagine if the crisis is widespread, how can the department manage it then. So it is urgent to take a call on this right now, and begin planning.