As the schools reopen

After the winter vacation, the schools have reopened. The reopening of schools brings back with it the hustle bustle in the educational institutions.

Thistime the students are appearing in annual examinations and the new classes will start after the declaration of results.

The staff at both the government and private schools is busy giving shape to the new academic session, which was changed last year.

Going by the scenario, the private schools continue to be in big demand as far as the admission of kids is concerned.

This, despite the fact, that it comes at a certain cost for parents compared to government schools that provide free education.