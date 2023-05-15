Assembly poll results do not impact Parliament elections

Last week the focus at political level remained on the Karnataka assembly poll results. The results saw Congress getting absolute majority and the ruling BJP in the state losing the power.

This triggered a debate at national and local levels, and different people and varied parties reacted differently. In Jammu and Kashmir also some parties offered their comments and some preferred not to comment.

Several people tried to connect the outcome of Karnataka assembly polls with the Lok Sabha (Parliament) polls, scheduled next year, opining that it can have an impact on the latter.

Assembly elections in a state can never be a yardstick to predict the outcome of parliament polls in the country. Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls are entirely two different things and contested differently on different issues.

Assembly polls are fought on local issues of that state and performance and governance of the ruling party there. On the other hand Lok Sabha polls are contested on national narratives and overall performance of the ruling party or parties at the centre.

After the Karnataka polls, assembly elections in five more states are also likely to be held this year. They are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telengana. Surely the results of these polls too would be interesting to watch.

But again the results will be based on the performance of the present governments in those states. The assembly polls in states could not affect the Lok Sabha polls in past and cannot affect in future also.

Any election, however, makes it amply clear that democracy is very much deep rooted in the country and that democracy continues to be the soul of India. In state assembly polls, the national narratives cannot always help a party to win. It is the performance for which the people mostly vote.

Like other states, major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also tasted victories and defeats in the assembly polls. They too understand the power of votes in a democratic set up.

This strength of votes sometimes open doors to power corridors for them and sometimes shuts them close. Usually after being in power, the ruling parties do not like to face the elections also due to the fear of anti-incumbency. Some people say that power makes some politicians over-confident (or arrogant) and which ultimately leads to their downfall.