Assessing Eight Years of the Government

In the past eight years the economy has suffered major adverse shocks both internal and external. There have also been positive shocks (although one can debate whether these should be called positive shocks or windfall gains).

The positive shock was a steep fall in oil prices worldwide, by more than fifty percent, and they stayed low for nearly two years. The internal negative shocks were the big crash of a large non-bank finance company (NBFC) called Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFS) in September 2018.

Two years prior to that was the sudden announcement of the banning of high denomination notes i.e. demonetisation of nearly 86 percent of the currency in circulation. And a third internal shock, which was not sudden and somewhat diffused was the clumsy implementation of the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax, a major tax reform which made the entire country shift to a completely different tax regime.

One of the more recent external shocks has been the pandemic caused by Covid, which has affected us for more than two years. And now the war in Ukraine. These are of great magnitude for they have affected the entire global economy. Beyond these six shocks, there are several smaller scale ones, like the severe floods and natural disasters, hurricane induced evacuation and so on.

There was also another generalised shock, since the Trump Presidency, of a receding of globalisation, and fall in the volume of world trade. This negative sentiment can hurt exporting nations like India, which depends on strong exports to aid domestic growth. India also took some “shock” like decisions like walking out of a free trade agreement called RCEP at the last moment in November 2019.